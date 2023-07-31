Get Your Tickets Now for TheaterMania’s October Broadway Weekend

Join us to see last season’s Tony-winning Best Musical and this fall’s hottest new shows.

We’re hosting another one of our famous Broadway weekends October 5-8, and now’s your chance to purchase tickets to join TheaterMania for the fun.

The weekend officially kicks off with a welcome party at the Westin Hotel on Friday, October 6, immediately followed by the evening performance of this year’s reigning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo.

On Saturday, October 7, you’ll do a 2pm matinee of Ossie Davis’s rarely seen classic Purlie Victorious, starring Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., and an 8pm curtain of & Juliet, the musical riff on Romeo & Juliet with the songs of pop hit maker Max Martin. In between, you’ll be seated at Bond 45 for dinner and a Q&A with a very special guest.

And on Sunday, October 8, you’ll be among the first to see The Book of Mormon stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells reunite in the zany Gutenberg! The Musical!

And for those who want to arrive early on Thursday and stay late on Sunday, you can purchase optional add-on tickets to see Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in Sweeney Todd (October 5 at 7pm) or David Byrne’s immersive Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love (October 8 at 7pm).

This package costs $1,200 and availability is limited, so book your spot now!

Click here for more details and to book your spot.