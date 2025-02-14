Full Cast Set for Donmar Warehouse The Cherry Orchard at St. Ann's Warehouse

St. Ann’s Warehouse has announced full casting for its transfer of the Donmar Warehouse’s 2024 revival of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, starring Nina Hoss and Adeel Akhtar.

In addition to Hoss and Akhtar reprising their performances as Ranevskaya and Lopakhin, the New York company will feature Donmar cast members Sarah Amankwah as Charlotta, David Ganly as Boris Simeonov-Pishchik Borisovich, Michael Gould as Gaev, Éanna Hardwicke as Semyon Yepikhodov Panteleevich, Daniel Monks as Pyotr Trofimov, Marli Siu as Varya, Sadie Soverall as Anya, Posy Sterling as Dunyasha, with Karl Johnson and Sarah Slimani joining as Firs and Yasha.

The creative team is Benedict Andrews (Director and Adaptor), Magda Willi (Set Designer), Merle Hensel (Costume Designer), James Farncombe (Lighting Designer), Brendan Aanes (Sound Designer, St. Ann’s Warehouse), Dan Balfour (Original Sound Designer, Donmar Warehouse), May Kershaw (Composer), Anna Cooper (Casting Director), Neetu Singh (Assistant Director), and Miguel Figueiredo (Associate Lighting Designer).

The in-the-round production runs March 26-April 27.