Frozen Stage Musical to Be Added to Disney+

They’re going to “let it go” to the streaming service!

Frozen will follow in the footsteps of Hamilton and will be released on Disney Plus, as revealed onstage at D23, the biennial fan event which recently concluded in Anaheim.

Based on the seminal Disney film (which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year), the piece follows two sisters grappling with the death of their parents and the presence of the elder’s ice powers. It has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.

First opening in the West End in 2021 after a stint on Broadway and a north American tour, the show was recorded at Theatre Royal Drury Lane earlier this year. It will be released on Disney Plus in 2025, with specific dates to be revealed.

The current cast of the show is Samantha Barks (Elsa), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Barks delivered a rendition of “Let It Go” during the D23 keynote.

The ensemble includes are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Gabrielle Cocca, Laura Emmitt, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Dominic Adam Griffin, Jordan Livesey, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Aoife Kenny, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Caitlin Tipping, Anna Woodside, Rodney Vubya, Oliver Brenin, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), George Hinson, Jonathan Milton, and Ed Wade.