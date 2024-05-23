Free Bilingual Musical The Comedy of Errors Will Tour All Five Boroughs

This is an encore tour of the Public Theater’s Mobile Unit’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy.

The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit’s bilingual musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy The Comedy of Errors will tour May 28-June 30. Conceived and adapted by director Rebecca Martinez and composer Julian Mesri in English and Spanish, the Drama Desk Award-nominated musical of separation, reunion, and mistaken identity returns after a tour of the five boroughs in 2023.

This year’s free touring production will visit outdoor sites in collaboration with the New York Public Library and Bryant Park and as part of the “Backyard at Hudson Yards presented by Wells Fargo” series at Hudson Yards. The Mobile Unit will also pop up at public plazas and parks across the five boroughs in partnership with NYC Parks as well as other key Public Theater partners.

The Comedy of Errors is part of GO PUBLIC! A Festival of Free Shakespeare in the Park, free summer programming taking place across all five boroughs while Free Shakespeare in the Park’s home at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park is closed for renovations.

The complete cast of The Comedy of Errors includes Joél Acosta as Antipholus, Varín Ayala as Egeon/Pinch, Michael Castillejos as Solino/2nd Merchant, Danaya Esperanza as Adriana, Keren Lugo as Luciana, Sara Ornelas as Troubadour, Gían Pérez as Dromio, Desireé Rodriguez as Courtesan/Emilia, and Glendaliris Torres-Greaux as Angelo. Musicians are Michael Castillejos (guitar), Jacinta Clusellas (music director/guitar), Sara Ornelas (guitar), and Raphael Torn (percussion). Understudies are Rebecca Jimenez and Alan Mendez.

The Comedy of Errors features scenic design by Emmie Finckel, costume design by Lux Haac, sound design by Charles Coes and Tye Hunt Fitzgerald, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, fight direction by Sean Fletcher Griffin, and dramaturgy by Amrita Ramanan.

The complete tour schedule is listed below:

May 28-June 2 – The New York Public Library and Bryant Park on the Fifth Avenue Terrace (Manhattan)

June 4 – Wolfe’s Pond Park (Staten Island)

June 5 – J. Hood Wright Park (Manhattan)

June 6-9 – Hudson Yards (Manhattan)

June 11 – Roy Wilkins Park (Queens)

June 12 – A.R.R.O.W. Field House (Queens)

June 13-14 – Hudson Yards (Manhattan)

June 15 – A.R.R.O.W. Field House (Queens)

June 16 – St. John the Divine (Manhattan)

June 18 – Sunset Park (Brooklyn)

June 19 – Travers Park (Queens)

June 20-21 – Hudson Yards (Manhattan)

June 22 – Maria Hernandez Park (Brooklyn)

June 23 – Astor Place (Manhattan)

June 25-26 – St. Mary’s Park (Bronx)

June 27-29 – The Peninsula at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

June 30 – St. John the Divine (Manhattan)

Click here for more details, including how to RSVP.