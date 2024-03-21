First Listen: Eden Espinosa Sings “Malagueña” from the Gardens of Anuncia Cast Album

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of Michael John LaChiusa’s The Gardens of Anuncia on March 22. Here’s a first listen to the track “Malagueña,” sung by star Eden Espinosa.

Directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, the musical is inspired by Daniele’s early life, before she became an icon of the American theater. It follows Anuncia as she looks back on her life in Juan Perón’s Argentina, paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This is the fifth collaboration between Daniele and LaChiusa at Lincoln Center Theater, following Hello Again (1994), Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1995), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006).

The Gardens of Anuncia ran last fall at Lincoln Center Theater. Starring were Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Tally Sessons, Mary Testa, and Kalyn West. The production was co-choreographed by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound by Drew Levy.

