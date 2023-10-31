Final Performances of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding on Broadway Will Be Streamed

The League of Live Stream Theater will partner with Manhattan Theatre Club present Jocelyn Bioh’s Broadway play Jaja’s African Hair Braiding via live stream. All matinee and evening performances from November 14-19 will be live streamed. Tickets to the live stream performances are $69 and are available at LOLST.org.

The world premiere play takes place over the course of one summer day at Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women.

The cast features Brittany Adebumola, Maechi Aharanwa, Rachel Christopher, Kalyne Coleman, Somi Kakoma, Lakisha May, Nana Mensah, Michael Oloyede, Dominique Thorne, and Zenzi Williams.

The creative team for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding includes director Whitney White, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, original music and sound designer Justin Ellington, video designer Stefania Bulbarella, hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathis, and dialect and vocal coach Dawn-Elin Fraser.