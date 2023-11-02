F*ck7thGrade returns to wild project for a second encore engagement November 8-November 26. The queer musical memoir conceived by award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule was first seen at wild project in October 2022 and remounted in January.

Sobule, whose hits include “Supermodel” and the original “I Kissed a Girl,” wrote the music and lyrics, and the book is by Liza Birkenmeier. F*ck7thGrade, about an adolescent romance and a brief rise to pop stardom, is directed by Lisa Peterson (An Iliad), with music direction by Julie Wolf (Girlfriend). The show received a 2023 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical.

F*ck7thGrade features Sobule, Wolf, Kristen Ellis-Henderson, and Nini Camps. The production features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Elisabeth Weidner, and costume design by Gina Ruiz and David F. Zambrana.