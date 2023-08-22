Encores! Extends 2024 Season Productions to Two-Week Runs

Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Titanic will now run for two weeks each at New York City Center.

New York City Center has extended all three 2024 Encores! productions, each now scheduled for a two-week run in celebration of the series’ 30th year.

As previously announced, the season will open with Once Upon a Mattress (January 24-February 4, 2024), newly adapted by Amy Sherman-Palladino and starring Sutton Foster with direction by Encores! artistic director Lear deBessonet. Next up will be Jelly’s Last Jam (February 21-March 3, 2024), directed by Robert O’Hara, followed by Titanic (June 12-23, 2024), directed by Anne Kauffman.

The 2024 Encores! season also aims to increase accessibility, offering ASL interpreted performances as well as Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinees, which will provide subsidized tickets to school groups.

DeBessonet offered the following statement about the upcoming season: “It’s been 30 years since Encores! first began its mission of reviving American musicals and this year we’re celebrating the dedicated audiences and newcomers who’ve helped build this community with us and welcoming the next generation of musical theater audiences thanks to our first-ever Encores! student matinees.”

For more about the 2024 Encores! season, click here.