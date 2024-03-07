Empire Records Musical Sets World Premiere for This Fall

The new stage production is inspired by the film of the same title.

A stage musical version of the 1995 cult hit Empire Records will have its world premiere at New Jersey’s McCarter Theatre, September 6-October 6.

The film’s original writer, Carol Heikkinen, has adapted her screenplay for the stage, with Zoe Sarnak penning new music and lyrics. Trip Cullman will direct, with Ellenore Scott choreographing.

Empire Records starred Liv Tyler, Renée Zellweger, Anthony LaPaglia, Robin Tunney, Rory Cochrane, Ethan Embry, and Johnny Whitworth, and was directed by Allan Moyle. The film focused on the eponymous independent record store and the efforts of its young, tight-knit group of music-savvy employees to stop the store from being absorbed by a big chain.

Casting for the McCarter run will be announced at a later date.