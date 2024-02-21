Ella Beatty Joins the Cast of Appropriate

Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) will make her Broadway debut as River in Appropriate, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Lila Neugebauer. Beatty will begin performances on March 25, when the production begins its limited extended engagement at the Belasco Theatre. Appropriate is currently playing on Broadway at the Hayes Theater, through March 3.

Beatty replaces Elle Fanning, who is not transferring with the production. Beatty will join original company members Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Corey Stoll (Billions), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Natalie Gold (Succession), Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers.

Beatty is a Juilliard-trained actor currently starring as Kerry O’Shea in the Gus Van Sant-directed, Ryan Murphy-produced FX series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. She will next be seen in the A24 film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, alongside Rose Byrne and A$AP Rocky.