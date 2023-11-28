Eddie Izzard to Bring Solo Hamlet to Off-Broadway This Winter

The production comes on the heels of Izzard’s one-person Great Expectations.

Eddie Izzard will return to the Greenwich House Theater off-Broadway this winter in a new solo adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, running January 25-March 3. Opening is February 11.

Like Izzard’s production of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations this year, Hamlet is adapted by Izzard’s brother, Mark Izzard, and directed by Selena Cadell. The same design team returns: Tom Piper (sets), Tyler Elich/Lightswitch Inc. (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby da Costa (costumes), and Didi Hopkins (movement).

In Hamlet, the King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge, initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Izzard will be portraying men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets.