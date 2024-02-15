David Bedella, Original Lance from UK Production, to Join & Juliet on Broadway

He will step in for Paulo Szot, who is on leave until July.

Olivier-winning actor David Bedella is crossing the pond to play the role of Lance in the Broadway production of & Juliet. He begins performances with the Broadway cast on March 5.

Bedella originated the role of Lance in both the 2019 Manchester production and on the West End, where he won an Olivier Award for his performance. He steps in for Tony winner Paulo Szot, who originated the role on Broadway and is taking leave from the production. Szot will return on July 16.

Framed by the creative differences of William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, & Juliet images an alternate ending to Romeo & Juliet, in which the latter chooses not to kill herself in despair, but to live! The story is set to the music of Max Martin, the Swedish song mage who has penned some of the catchiest pop anthems of the last three decades including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” and “It’s My Life.”

In addition to Bedella, the current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The creative team for the Broadway production includes David West Read (book), Max Martin and friends (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig and makeup design), Dominic Fallacaro (orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (music director).