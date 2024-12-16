Darren Criss and Helen J Shen-Led Maybe Happy Ending to Record Cast Album

Ghostlight Records will preserve the musical on disc.

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending in the spring of 2025.

Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, the musical stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as a pair of retired service robots who embark on a cross-country trip and fall in love. They’re joined by Dez Duron and Marcus Choi, alongside understudies Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, and Christopher James Tamayo.

Directed by Michael Arden, the show has music direction by John Yun, music supervision by Deborah Abramson, sets and video design by Dane Laffrey, video design by George Reeve, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Ben Stanton, and sound by Peter Hylenski.

Maybe Happy Ending runs at the Belasco Theatre.