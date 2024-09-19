Danny Burstein Will Be Audra McDonald's Herbie in Gypsy

McDonald will take on the iconic role of Madame Rose at the newly reopened Majestic Theatre.

Tony winner Danny Burstein will be Herbie to Audra McDonald’s Rose in the upcoming revival of Gypsy.

Directed by George C. Wolfe and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, Gypsy will reopen the Majestic Theatre, with previews beginning November 21. Opening night is set for December 19.

Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is loosely based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee and tracks her relationship with her overbearing stage mother. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman starring as Rose. It has since been revived four more times with legendary lead performances by Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters, and Patti LuPone.

Tony winners McDonald and Wolfe previously collaborated on the Broadway musical Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, which ran in 2016. Burstein returns to Broadway for the first time since playing Harold Zidler in the original company of Moulin Rouge!

Gypsy will have scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and makeup design by Michael Clifton.