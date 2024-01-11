Danny and the Deep Blue Sea Recoups Off-Broadway

Producers Sam Rockwell and Mark Berger’s Play Hooky Productions, Seaview, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson announced that the off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, has recouped its initial investment after the recently extended 11-week run, which included 15 previews and 71 performances. Performances began at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 30. The final performance will be this Saturday, January 13.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea is directed by Jeff Ward, in his stage directorial debut, with movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. The production also features scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by John Torres, costume design by Arianne Phillips, and sound design by Kate Marvin.

The original production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Shanley’s second produced play, premiered off-Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre Downtown in 1984 starring June Stein and John Turturro. More than 20 of Shanley’s plays have premiered off-Broadway.