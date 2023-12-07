Complete Cast Announced for Roundabout’s World Premiere of Jonah

Roundabout Theatre Company announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Obie winner Danya Taymor. The play will run January 11-March 10 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

The cast of Jonah includes Tony nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Ana, Hagan Oliveras as Jonah, Samuel Henry Levine (The Inheritance) as Danny, and John Zdrojeski (Heroes of the Fourth Turning) as Steven.

Ana knows that everybody has a fantasy — her especially, and she’d do anything to make it come true. And when she meets Jonah, a sweet and caring student at her boarding school, everything she’s ever wanted is finally falling into place. Except Jonah is not all that he seems.

The creative team for Jonah includes Wilson Chin (sets), Kaye Voyce (costumes), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting), Kate Marvin (sound), Tommy Kurzman (hair and wig), Gigi Buffington (voice and text coach), Morgan Auld (illusions), Tilly Evans-Krueger (movement), and Ann James (intimacy).