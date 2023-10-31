Complete Cast Announced for Our Class at BAM

The full cast has been announced for Our Class, the award-winning play by Tadeusz Słobodzianek, which will have its New York premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). This contemporary new production is directed by Igor Golyak (The Orchard) and runs from January 12-February 4 at BAM Fisher.

The cast features an ensemble of artists from New York, Los Angeles, Ukraine, and Russia. The complete cast features Gus Birney (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as Dora, Andrey Burkovskiy as Menachem, Jack DiFalco (Torch Song) as Zygmunt, José Espinosa (Take Me Out) as Rysiek, Tess Goldwyn as Zocha, Will Manning as Heniek, Stephen Ochsner as Jakub Katz, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) as Rachelka/Marianna, Richard Topol (Indecent) as Abram, and Ilia Volok (Gemini Man) as Władek.

Our Class is based on the real events of the 1941 pogrom in the small village of Jedwabne, Poland, and follows 10 classmates, five Jewish and five Catholic, through eight decades as they grow up as playmates, friends, and neighbors, then turn on one another with life and death consequences.

The creative team, like the cast, brings together artists from New York and across the world, including scenic designer Jan Pappelbaum of the Schaubheune, сostume designer Anka Lupes, lighting designer Adam Silverman, Oscar-winning composer Anna Drubich, sound designer Ben Williams, projection designer Eric Dunlap, hair and makeup designer Timur Sadykov, and dramaturg Rachel Moss.

Performances at BAM will be accompanied by a series of in person events and multimedia initiatives designed to engage communities, young people, and audiences in exploration and dialogue about the war in Ukraine, antisemitism, immigrant experience, identity, empathy, and our shared humanity.