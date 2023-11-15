Comedian Kate Berlant’s Kate Is Coming to Pasadena Playhouse in January

Kate, comedian Kate Berlant’s show that had a sold-out run in New York, will play at Pasadena Playhouse January 17-February 11.

In her one-woman show directed by Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade), Berlant explores the events of her life that have brought her to this current moment, morphing between many characters.

Berlant is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actress, and writer. Her comedy specials have been seen on Hulu and Peacock. Her film credits include Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You. Her television credits include the Amazon series A League of Their Own, Search Party, The Other Two, and Transparent.