Cole Escola’s Off-Broadway Hit Oh, Mary! Will Move to Broadway

Escola’s comedy will play its final performance at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on May 12 before the trip uptown.

Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola’s smash hit comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln, will transfer to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre this summer for a limited 12-week engagement. Previews start June 26 ahead of an official opening night July 11. Tickets are on sale through September 15.

The Lyceum is one of the few Broadway theaters without a tenant after the planned Broadway run of Rob Madge’s My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) fell through. Oh, Mary! is currently completing a sold-out run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre off-Broadway. That run ends May 12.

Escola stars as Mary Todd Lincoln, the questionably sane first lady of the United States, who spends her days at the White House drinking paint thinner and dreaming of her return to the cabaret stage — if only her husband wasn’t such a wet blanket. But the arrival of a handsome young acting coach seems to offer Mary a golden opportunity for a comeback.

In addition to Escola, Oh, Mary! stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

The production is directed by Sam Pinkleton, with scenic design by dots, costumes by Holly Pierson, lighting by Cha See, sound and original music by Daniel Kluger, sound by Drew Levy, and wigs by Leah J. Luokas. Props supervision is by Addison Heerer and musical arrangements are by David Dabbon. Bryan Bauer is production stage manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is assistant stage manager.

TheaterMania’s review of the downtown run of Oh, Mary! raved, “You’ll laugh until there are tears in your eyes.”