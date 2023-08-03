Clifton Oliver, Veteran of Broadway’s In the Heights and The Lion King, Has Died

Oliver also appeared in In the Heights, among many other shows.

Broadway veteran Clifton Oliver has died after an illness, according to reports from friends and family on social media.

Oliver originated the role of Simba in the Las Vegas production of The Lion King and played the role in the show’s national tour, before joining the Broadway company in 2011. He played Benny opposite Jordin Sparks in In the Heights and was an ensemble member and Fiyero cover in Wicked.

Off-Broadway, Oliver appeared in two works by playwright Kirsten Childs: Miracle Brothers at the Vineyard in 2005 and Bella: An American Tall Tale in 2017. He also co-starred in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Wig Out! in 2008, and appeared in the ensemble of The Wild Party at New York City Center.

Oliver’s touring roles also included Berry Gordy in Motown the Musical, Benny in Rent in Australia, Victor in Smokey Joe’s Cafe, and the Teen Angel in the second national tour of Grease. Regionally, he played Joey in Pal Joey at Arkansas Rep, stood by for Billy Porter in Kinky Boots in Chicago, and led the West Coast tour of The Scottsboro Boys.

Oliver was also one of the 25 finalists in the running to be part of the singing group O-Town on the first season of the televised series Making the Band.