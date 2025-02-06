Playwrights Christina Anderson and Mfoniso Udofia have been named recipients of the 2024 Steinberg Playwright “Mimi” awards, honoring two outstanding early-to-mid-career playwrights annually. Anderson and Udofia will be each be celebrated with an award of $100,000.

The Steinberg Playwright Awards are presented annually to playwrights who have distinctive and compelling voices, and whose work exhibits exceptional talent and artistic excellence. The awards celebrate their accomplishments and honor the promise they hold for the future of American theater.

Previous recipients include Bruce Norris, Lisa D’Amour, Melissa James Gibson, Rajiv Joseph, Annie Baker, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Dominique Morisseau, Ayad Akhtar, Lucas Hnath, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Lauren Yee, James Ijames, Lloyd Suh, Martyna Majok, and Mona Mansour.

Anderson, whose plays include the ripple, the wave that carried me home, How to Catch Creation, Man in Love, Good Goods, The Ashes Under Gait City, Hollow Roots, Blacktop Sky, and pen/man/ship, shared gratitude for receiving the award during uncertain times: “The Steinberg Playwright Award is a life-changing gift of freedom and artistic stillness to create and dream,” says Anderson. “My devotion to theatrical storytelling hasn’t always been an easy calling, but to receive this phone call was a reaffirming moment that I will cherish. And to join such a remarkable group of past recipients is incredible.”

Udofia, who is currently in the process of staging an entire cycle of Nigerian immigrant plays to Boston in a partnership with the Huntington, expressed the feelings of immense support and encouragement that the honor bestows. “For the past year,” says Udofia, “I’ve had my head down, focused on ensuring these plays come to life. To receive this award during such a pivotal moment feels truly monumental. This recognition is not only a vital means of support but also an incredible encouragement—like a wind at a playwright’s back, urging them to ‘go, go, go!’ I am deeply humbled and immensely grateful for this honor. It was unexpected, so welcome, and I still wake up pinching myself in disbelief.”

Since 2008, the Trustees has maintained an advisory committee of seven prominent theater professionals to establish the awards criteria, nominate individual candidates, and select recipients. The 2024 Advisory Committee comprises Jeremy B. Cohen, Producing Artistic Director, Ojai Playwrights Conference; Snehal Desai, Artistic Director, Center Theatre Group; Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director, Playwrights Horizons; Sarah Lunnie, Dramaturg; Dámaso Rodriguez, Artistic Director, Seattle Rep; Hana S. Sharif, Artistic Director, Arena Stage; and Nicole A. Watson, Producing Artistic Director, The Playwrights’ Center.