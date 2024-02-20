Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez, and Ephraim Sykes to Star in Bye Bye Birdie in DC

The show will run from June 7–15 at the Kennedy Center.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces initial casting for the Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie.

The production will star two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Albert Peterson, Krysta Rodriguez as Rosie Alvarez, and Ephraim Sykes as Conrad Birdie.

Winner of four Tony Awards, Bye Bye Birdie, with a book by Michael Stewart, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Lee Adams, is about what happens when teen idol Conrad Birdie is set to give one last kiss to a lucky fan on The Ed Sullivan Show before he leaves for the army.

Bye Bye Birdie will feature the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra. It will be directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Denis Jones, and will run for 11 performances only, from June 7–15, in the Eisenhower Theater.