Casting Announced for Theresa Rebeck’s Dig at Primary Stages

Primary Stages and 59E59 Theaters, in association with Jamie deRoy, have announced the full cast and creative team for Dig, a new play written and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck (Downstairs, Bernhardt/Hamlet). Performances will run from September 2-October 22 with an official September 20 opening at 59E59’s Theater A.

Dig is described as follows: “In a dying plant shop in a dying neighborhood, Roger receives a visitor from the past: Megan, the neighborhood screw-up, just out of rehab. He wants nothing to do with this disaster. Rebeck’s signature wit, intelligence, and depth bring us a riveting play that asks – can a soul beyond saving be saved?”

The off-Broadway cast will feature Mary Bacon (Coal Country), Jeffrey Bean (Dublin Carol), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), David Mason (Seared), Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet), and Andrea Syglowski (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

The creative team includes scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Fabian Aguilar, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, compositions and sound design by Fitz Patton, intimacy and fight direction by Crista Marie Jackson, and props coordination by Carrie Mossman.