Casting Announced for The 12, New Musical About the Apostles

Goodspeed Musicals has announced casting for The 12, a new musical about the apostles in the days following the crucifixion, which will begin previews on September 8 ahead of an official opening on September 27. Performances are scheduled through October 29.

Here’s an official description: “Jerusalem. The disciples are in disarray. Torn apart by the unthinkable death of their leader, see how twelve ordinary individuals come together to create one of the most powerful movements ever known. Filled with power and passion, The 12 is a universal story of love and how each of us must eventually navigate the loss of whatever we hold most dear.”

Robert Schenkkan (All the Way) wrote the book and lyrics, with music by Neil Berg (Grumpy Old Men: The Musical). John Doyle, the recently departed artistic director of Classic Stage Company in New York, helms the production.

Pete will be played by Akron Lanier Watson (Hamilton). Andrew will be played by Wonzaā Johnson (MJ The Musical). Tom will be played by Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical). Jimmy will be played by Etai Benson (Company). Simon will be played by Gregory Treco (Hamilton). John will be played by Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton). James will be played by Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice The Musical). Tee will be played by Mel Johnson Jr. (Kiss Me, Kate). Phil will be played by Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand). Bart will be played by Rob Morrison (Goodspeed: Big River). Matt will be played by F. Michael Haynie (Wicked). Mags will be played by Adrienne Walker (The Lion King). Mother Mary will be played by Rema Webb (Fat Ham).

Understudies for this production are Matt Caplan, Dion Simmons Grier, and Aurelia Williams.

Music supervision will be by Greg Jarrett. Music Direction will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza. Costume Design will be by Ann Hould-Ward. Lighting Design will be by Japhy Weideman. Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton. Doyle will serve as set designer.