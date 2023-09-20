Theater News

Casting Announced for Off-Broadway’s Cyclops: A Rock Opera

Aneesa Folds, Eric William Morris, and Korie Lee Blossey lead the company.

Linda Buchwald
Off-Broadway
(© Janie Willison)

The cast has been announced for Cyclops: A Rock Opera, a musical that reimagines a classic myth for a modern audience. Inspired by Euripides’ 2,500 year old Greek Satyr play, the musical features a rock score by Jason Landon Marcus and Benjamin Sherman, lyrics by Marcus, and a book by Chas LiBretto. Sherri Eden Barber directs. The show runs from October 20-November 3 at The Tank.

The cast is led by Freestyle Love Supreme‘s Aneesa Folds as Dionysus, the god of wine, women and song, Eric William Morris (King Kong) as Odysseus, and Korie Lee Blossey (Disney’s Aladdin) as the Cyclops Polyphemus. The cast also features Jessie Cannizzaro, Madeine Hamer, Tais Szilagi, Charley Layton, Patrick Harmon, Jim Bertini, and Danilo Randjic-Coleman.

The Satyrs, a live band of shirtless, half-man, half-goat musicians, lead the festivities.

Musical

Cyclops: A Rock Opera

Off-Broadway

Performances begin: October 20, 2023

