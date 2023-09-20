Casting Announced for Film of Obie-Winning Play Dutchman

André Holland (Jitney), Kate Mara (Fantastic Four), Zazie Beets (Atlanta), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Between Riverside and Crazy) will star in the film adaptation of Amiri Baraka’s Obie-winning play Dutchman. The movie has been signed to a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement making it possible to film during the ongoing strike.

The script is by Andre Gaines and Qasim Basir. Gaines also directs. The psychological thriller is set on a New York subway when a white woman approaches a Black man. The play was first staged at the Cherry Lane Theatre in 1964. The movie will film in New York City, with production set to begin on September 25.