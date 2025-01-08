Cast Set for Kate Hamill's Adaptation of The Odyssey

American Repertory Theater announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Odyssey, adapted by playwright Kate Hamill (Sense & Sensibility). Hamill turns a contemporary feminist lens on Homer’s epic about the adventures of the hero Odysseus and his wife, Penelope, in this world-premiere commission developed at A.R.T. and directed by Shana Cooper.

The Odyssey runs at the Loeb Drama Center from February 9-March 16, with an official opening on February 18.

Wayne T. Carr (Richard II) and Andrus Nichols (Saint Joan) lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, respectively. They are joined by Carlo Albán (Sweat) as Telemachus/Nausithous, Abigail Baird (Puppeteer), Benjamin Bonenfant (Patriots) as Elpenor/Suitor, Alejandra Escalante (Dying City) as Woman 1/Nausicaa, Kate Hamill as Woman 2/Circe, Nike Imoru as Woman 3/Anticlea/Andromache, Keshav Moodliar (Queen) as Amphinomous/Antinous, Jason O’Connell (Pride and Prejudice) as Polites/Polyphemus/Suitor, and Chris Thorn (Death of a Salesman) as Eurylochus/Agamemnon/Suitor. Kristian Espiritu and Alexandria King are understudies.

The creative team also includes movement director Stephanie Martinez, puppetry director and designer Kate Brehm, scenic designer Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume designer An-Lin Dauber, lighting and projection designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer and music composer Paul James Prendergast, fight director Ted Hewlett, and intimacy coordinator Kayleigh Kane.