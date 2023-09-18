Cast Announced for Goodspeed’s New Musical Private Jones

Goodspeed Musicals will present Private Jones, a new musical inspired by the true story of a deaf Welsh sniper in World War I, from October 13-November 5 at the Terris Theatre in Connecticut. The show is written and directed by Marshall Pailet (Who’s Your Baghdaddy) and features an ensemble of Deaf, hearing, and hard-of-hearing actors.

Johnny Link plays Private Gomer Jones. The rest of the cast includes Claire Neumann as Jack King, Leanne Antonio as Gwenolyn/Evan, and Vincent Kenpski as Edmund. The ensemble features David Aron Damane, Alex De Bard, Brandon Espinoza, Dickie Hearts, Amelia Hensley, George Psomas, Jon-Michael Reese, and Emily Steinhardt.

Private Jones is choreographed by Misha Shields. The music director is Myrna Conn and the director of Artistic Sign Language is Alexandria Wailes. Orchestrations are by Ryan O’Connell. The design team is scenic designers Christopher & Justin Swader, costume designer Phương Nguyễn, lighting designer Jen Schriever, sound designer Jay Hilton, and Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon.

The Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30pm, and Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 2:00 pm performances of Private Jones will be ASL interpreted, with an open caption performance on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 pm. For the ASL interpreted performances, there will be an ASL interpreter available preshow, during intermission and post show to answer questions.