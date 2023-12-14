Cast and Creative Team Announced for Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced the cast and creative team for Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre January 26-March 3.

Written by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette, and the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte) and directed by Trip Cullman (Significant Other), Cult of Love is a ruthless comedy about a deeply Christian family, the four Dahl siblings, who were brought up with a devotion to Jesus and each other. Now adults with their own distinct beliefs and years of baggage, they gather for the holidays at their childhood home, singing joyous carols and reenacting family rituals until the forced cheer, alcohol, and repressed feelings shatter the façade.

The acting ensemble includes, in alphabetical order, Kerstin Anderson as Diana Dahl Bennett, Molly Bernard (Younger) as Rachel Dahl, Cass Buggé as Pippa Ferguson, Dan Hiatt as William “Bill” Dahl, Virginia Kull (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Evie Dahl, Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars) as James Bennett, Vero Maynez as Loren Montgomery, Lucas Near-Verbugghe (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Mark Dahl, Christopher Sears as Johnny Dahl, and Luisa Sermol as Virginia “Ginny” Dahl.

The creative team for Cult of Love includes scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonaldo, costume designer Sophia Choi, lighting designer Heather Gilbert, sound designer Darron L. West, and music director Jacinth Greywoode.