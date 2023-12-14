Cast and Creative Team Announced for Dave Malloy’s Three Houses

Signature Theatre announced the cast and creative team for its production of Three Houses, a world premiere musical from Signature Premiere Resident Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812). Annie Tippe, who helmed Signature’s world premiere of Malloy’s Octet in 2019, directs and choreographs the production. Performances begin on April 30.

Three Houses is a post-pandemic open mic night parable about magic, madness, and the end of the world. In it, Susan in Latvia, Sadie in New Mexico, and Beckett in Ireland are all alone and haunted by their grandparents.

The cast features J.D. Mollison (Octet) as Beckett, Mia Pak (Suffs) as Sadie, Margo Seibert (Octet, Rocky) as Susan, Henry Stram (Network) as Grandfather, Scott Stangland (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) as Wolf, and Ching Valdes-Aran (Home) as Grandmother.

The Three Houses creative team includes Or Matias (music direction and music supervision), dots (scenic design), Haydee Zelideth (costume design), Christopher Bowser (lighting design), Nick Kourtides (sound design), and James Ortiz (puppet design and direction).