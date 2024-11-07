The PBS airing will also include Telly Leung, Norm Lewis, Alexis Michelle, Matthew Morrison, André De Shields, Paulo Szot, and more.

PBS and the American Pops Orchestra will present Broadway’s Leading Men: A Musical Celebration, a concert celebrating the male characters and beloved songs that have defined musical theater throughout the decades. Filmed on February 3 at the Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, Broadway’s Leading Men: A Musical Celebration will air on Friday, November 29 (check local listings for times), and will be available for streaming with PBS Passport.

The concert lineup features Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!), Jacob Gutierrez (Aladdin), Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), Telly Leung (Allegiance), Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Matthew Morrison (Glee), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Tony winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific), and Luke Frazier (founder and music director of the American Pops Orchestra).

The concert also includes special appearances by Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Victor Garber (Hello, Dolly!), Jared Grimes (Funny Girl), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), and Tony winner Liev Schreiber (Glengarry Glen Ross).

Founded in 2015, the American Pops Orchestra (APO) is committed to building community through the preservation, promotion, and reimagining of American popular music. The concert features brand-new arrangements crafted specifically for the PBS broadcast.