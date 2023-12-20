Broadway Shockers: Lauren Boebert Gets Frisky at a Performance of Beetlejuice

As 2023 draws to a close, TheaterMania looks back on some of the most jaw-dropping stories of the year.

“Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac,” observed the late Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, causing an untold number of Americans to retch. But Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert begs to differ — for her, the ultimate aphrodisiac is the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice.

How else to explain her behavior at the September 17 performance of the macabre musical at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Other patrons observed Boebert vaping, taking selfies, and singing along. Some even caught her companion, Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher, getting a little handsy.

After repeated warnings, house staff finally removed the pair several minutes into the second act. You can watch it all happen in the below surveillance video:

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that a musical our critic called “satirical and randy” would transform two middle-aged people into naughty high school juniors hanging out behind the auditorium. But perhaps something else is going on here…

According to a report in The Denver Post, Boebert and Quinn harangued house staff while they were being ejected, saying things like, “Do you know who I am?,” “I am on the board,” and “I will be contacting the mayor.”

Maybe Kissinger was right: It’s all about power.