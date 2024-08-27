Theater News

Broadway Inspirational Voices Launches 30th Anniversary Season With a Kickoff Concert

The concert will take place at St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

August 27, 2024

Michael McElroy
Michael McElroy
(© David Gordon)

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), the Tony Award-honored nonprofit and Grammy-nominated choir composed of Broadway performers, will commence its 30th anniversary season with a celebratory “30th Year Kickoff Concert” on Monday, September 9, at St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church. All tickets will be priced at $30, in honor of BIV’s 30th year.

Founded by Tony- and Grammy-nominated artist Michael McElroy, Broadway Inspirational Voices features actors, artists, and musicians from Broadway and off-Broadway shows including Chicago, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, MJ the Musical, Shrek: The Musical, The Color Purple, The Phantom of the Opera, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, and more.

The kickoff concert centers around the anniversary season’s theme of “Celebrating the YES!” with songs from gospel to Broadway and personal stories of inspiration. BIV is under the artistic direction of Allen René Louis.

All proceeds from the concert will go towards Broadway Inspirational Voices’ initiatives, which include community outreach programs, music education efforts, and collaborative projects that bring the joy of music and the arts to underserved populations.

