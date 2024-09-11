Brendan Fraser Returns to the Stage in New Samuel D. Hunter Play Grangeville

Fraser will star in the drama this February at Signature Theatre.

Oscar winner Brendan Fraser will reunite with The Whale scribe Samuel D. Hunter for the new off-Broadway drama Grangeville, running February 4-March 16 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Jack Serio will direct, and Fraser will star opposite Tony nominee Brian J. Smith.

Hunter’s latest is the story of two half-brothers, the impulsive elder Jerry (Fraser) and the younger artistic Arnold (Smith), who reconnect remotely as they care for their ailing mother.

Grangeville has scenic design by dots, costumes by Ricky Reynoso, lighting by Stacey DeRosier, sound by Chris Darbassie, and dramaturgy by John Baker.