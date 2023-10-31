Barton Cowperthwaite Completes Casting for Lone Star Off-Broadway

Barton Cowperthwaite (Tiny Pretty Things) will make his off-Broadway debut as Ray in Ruth Stage’s off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star, completing the cast. He joins the previously announced Ana Isabelle (Rosalia in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) as Elizabeth, Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen) as Cletis, and Matt de Rogatis (Ruth Stage’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Roy. Performances start November 25 at Theatre Row.

In addition to starring as the male lead in the Netflix’s hit YA drama Tiny Pretty Things, Cowperthwaite is a classically trained dancer. His other credits include La Jolla Playhouse’s The Outsiders, Center Stage: On Pointe, and Fosse/Verdon.

oining director Joe Rosario are Matthew Imhoff (set design), Christian Specht (lighting design), Tomas Correa (sound and projection design), Legacy Comix (comic book illustrations), Tollie Boone (stage manager), and Milton Elliott (assistant stage manager).

Lone Star takes place in the cluttered backyard of a small-town Texas bar and explores the relationship between two brothers, Roy, a brawny macho type battling PTSD after returning from Vietnam, and Ray.



Ruth Stage has been granted permission from the McLure estate to combine elements of Lone Star’s sister play, Laundry and Bourbon, to create an original adaptation. Live music from the Vietnam era will be woven throughout the adaptation, which will also feature an original song written and performed by Isabelle.