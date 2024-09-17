Anna Zavelson and Benji Santiago Will Make Their Broadway Debuts in The Notebook

Anna Zavelson (The Light in the Piazza at City Center Encores!, 2022 Jimmy Awards finalist) and Benji Santiago (In the Heights at the Muny) will make their Broadway debuts as Younger Allie and Younger Noah in The Notebook, the musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the 2004 film. They start performances on Tuesday, October 8 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Original Chicago and Broadway cast members Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza will play their final performances in these roles on Sunday, October 6. The production will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 15, with a first national tour launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, in September 2025.

The Notebook also features Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, and Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace, and Charlie Webb.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, a Tony Award-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, direction by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, and choreography by Katie Spelman.