Ana Villafañe Joins Matt Doyle in World Premiere of Sinatra the Musical

Ana Villafañe will join Matt Doyle in the world premiere of Sinatra the Musical this fall in Birmingham, England.

Written by Joe DiPietro (Diana the Musical) and directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes), Sinatra the Musical will feature more than 25 songs popularized by Ol’ Blue Eyes as it explores his rise to fame, marriage to Nancy, affair with Ava Gardner, and the greatest comeback in showbiz history.

As previously announced, Doyle will take on the role of Frank Sinatra in this bio-musical. Villafañe will take on the role of Ava Gardner. Also in the cast are Phoebe Panaretos as Nancy Sinatra, Dawn Buckland as Dolly Sinatra, Vincent Riotta as Marty Sinatra, Carl Patrick as George Evans, and Amelia Connor, Effie Gell, and Isla Granville sharing the role of Little Nancy. The cast is completed by Maddy Ambus (Marlene Dietrich), Lindsay Atherton (Swing), Tyler Orphé Baker (Nat King Cole), Greg Bernstein (Gene Kelly), Samara Casteallo (Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda Hopper) Alastair Crosswell (Ensemble), Frances Dee (Judy Garland), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Nelson Riddle), Ryesha Higgs (Billie Holiday), Stevie Hutchinson (Lee Mortimer), Lottie Power (Lana Turner), Spin (Sammy Davis, Jr.) and John Stacey (Mitch Miller).

The creative team includes Gareth Valentine (music supervisor), Peter McKintosh (set designer), Jon Morrell (costume designer), Tim Mitchell (lighting designer), Paul Groothuis (sound designer), Akhila Krishnan (video designer), Campbell Young (wigs, hair and make-up designer), Larry Blank and John Clayton (orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (arranger), and David Chase (dance arrangements). There will be a cast of 20 and band of 17.

Sinatra the Musical runs September 23-October 28 at Birmingham Rep.