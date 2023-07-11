Matt Doyle to Play Ol’ Blue Eyes in Sinatra the Musical

The world premiere production is written by Joe DiPietro and directed by Kathleen Marshall.

Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will play Frank Sinatra in the world premiere of Sinatra the Musical this fall in Birmingham, England.

Written by Joe DiPietro (Diana the Musical) and directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes), Sinatra the Musical will feature more than 25 songs popularized by Ol’ Blue Eyes as it explores his rise to fame, marriage to Nancy, affair with Ava Gardner, and the greatest comeback in showbiz history. DiPietro and Marshall previously collaborated on the Broadway musical Nice Work If You Can Get It.

The creative team includes Gareth Valentine (music supervisor), Peter McKintosh (set designer), Jon Morrell (costume designer), Tim Mitchell (lighting designer), Paul Groothuis (sound designer), Akhila Krishnan (video designer), Campbell Young (wigs, hair and make-up designer), Larry Blank and John Clayton (orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (arranger), and David Chase (dance arrangements). There will be a cast of 20 and band of 17.

Sinatra the Musical runs September 23-October 28 at Birmingham Rep.