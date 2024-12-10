Baryshnikov Arts in partnership with the Abbey Theatre will present a reading of Sam Shepard’s Ages of the Moon to celebrate the beginning of Baryshnikov Arts’ 20th Anniversary. The reading, taking place on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, at 7pm at Baryshnikov Arts, stars Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos) and Aidan Quinn (Desperately Seeking Susan, Benny and Joon).

Directed by Abbey Theatre artistic director Caitríona McLaughlin (Killers and Other Family), Ages of the Moon is Shepard’s 2009 play about two old friends reunited by their late-life loneliness. The play was originally commissioned by the Abbey Theatre and this iteration debuted in October as part of the Abbey Theatre’s “Love at First Sight” play reading series that invites an actor to select a script they love, and the role that they have always wanted to play in it.