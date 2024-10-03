5 Facts About Mean Girls

This Mean Girls Day we’re sharing five facts about the much-loved stage musical.

So loved in fact, that since its Broadway bow, it has been adapted into a movie starring one of the stage stars, Reneé Rapp, with a cameo from original cast member Ashley Park. It also made its way to the West End earlier this year.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Check out our fetch facts below: