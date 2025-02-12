11 Restaurants for Perfect Pre-Broadway Dining

If you’re like me, you are always wondering where to eat before or after a Broadway show. I have a few favorite spots that never let me down. Here are some of my picks in order of location, starting in the 50s and working down to the 30s. My list is far longer, but my last name is not Zagat … so we will start here.

1. Whitby Hotel

18 W 56th St.

They have a lovely bar and restaurant, and it’s a great spot if you are planning to go see a show at Studio 54 or visit New York City Center. You can eat in the separate dining room or ask for a table in the bar area; either way, the menu is the same. They even have Afternoon Tea!

2. Don’t Tell Mama

343 W 46th St.

I am a piano bar girl to the core, and every day I miss Rose’s Turn, where I spent more time in my 20s than my apartment. Don’t Tell Mama satisfies my need to be around piano-playing and showtune-belting talent.

3. Bar Centrale

324 W 46th St.

This is where I go when I don’t want to be overcrowded by tourists and I want to sit quietly with a delicious, well-made cocktail. I often stop here after a show to have a nightcap and maybe a little snack.

4. Bond 45

221 W 46th St.

I can’t even imagine how many tables they turn over in a night. It’s a hotspot partially because it is so centrally located, so make a reservation and try to sit upstairs or at the bar. The grilled vegetables will greet you as you enter and will inevitably end up on your plate because they are so good.

5. Sardi’s

234 W 44th St.

It’s a classic. The atmosphere is fun and it’s always bustling with theater people. I really like their signature salmon dish with gingered sweet potatoes, their salads. and the spinach cannelloni with béchamel sauce. It also could not be more convenient.

6. Osteria Al Doge

142 W 44th St.

When I worked around the corner, this was my go-to for business lunches or pre-theater dinners. The food is great and the ambiance is warm and festive. I almost always get the branzino.

7. Mermaid Inn

127 W 43rd St.

Thank God for this place. They opened just a few years ago, and I always remember it’s there at the last minute and then can’t get a table. The food and drinks are delicious, and it’s bustling as all get out. Easier to go for lunch.

8. The Westin Times Square

270 W 43rd St.

This is a lovely place to stop for drinks and delicious nibbles as well. I have thrown many a cocktail party there, and their hospitality is unmatched. The hotel is great if you’ve got shows towards 8th Avenue and the bottom end of Times Square.

9. Carnegie Pizza

200 W 41st St.

I am a pizza snob and it takes a lot to impress me when it comes to a slice. But if you are looking for a quick fix, Carnegie Pizza is surprisingly delicioso. Highly recommend a pit stop here during your Times Square excursion. Plus, they are open until 2am so you can squeeze in a slice after you’ve had a few post-show cocktails and realize you are hungry again!

10. Archer

45 W 38th St.

Tucked away on a side street, the Archer is conveniently located between Times Square and Madison Square Garden, so I find myself there regularly. The food is excellent and they are kicking off a new special “Frites Flight” where you get three different kinds of fries and dipping sauces. Count me in.

11. Arno

141 W 38th St.

If I want to have a big dinner, maybe with a group, Arno is top of my list. It’s Italian, but they are really Italian, and the wine list cannot be topped. It’s a white tablecloth kind of joint.