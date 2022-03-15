Disney Plus to Debut Sing-Along Versions of Encanto, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast

Disney Plus is set to release sing-along versions of some of its iconic films, starting with Encanto this Friday, March 18.

The sing-along Encanto will give viewers the chance to follow the lyrics in real time alongside their favorite numbers, including "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and the Oscar-nominated "Dos Oruguitas." Encanto's musical numbers are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Further titles are to be released over 2022 including Frozen, Frozen 2, and both the animated and live-action Beauty and the Beast.

You can sign up for Disney Plus here.