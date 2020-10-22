Watch the First Trailer for Dolly Parton's New Christmas Movie Musical, Starring Christine Baranski

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the new movie-musical Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which is released on November 22. Watch below:

Christine Baranski will play Regina, with Parton playing her angel. The cast also includes Jenifer Lewis as Margeline, Treat Williams as Carl, Josh Segarra as Pastor Christian Hathaway, Jeanine Mason as Felicity, Mary Lane Haskell as Jenna Hathaway, and Matthew Johnson as Mack. Christmas on the Square is directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, and features 14 original Dolly Parton songs.

The film is described as follows: "A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town's Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts."