Tracey Stroock McFarland, Victoria Lang, and Ryan Bogner Announce Broadway and Beyond Theatricals
The company is dedicated to content distribution across North America
Tracey Stroock McFarland, Victoria Lang and Ryan Bogner — the principals of InHouse Booking and Off Broadway Touring — have announced the formation of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals.
The company is described as a "new theatrical firm dedicated to the creation and distribution of quality branded theatrical content for traditional and non-traditional venues throughout North America and beyond."