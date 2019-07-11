Theatre Row Announces Kitchen Sink Residency Program

Theatre Row, a program of Building for the Arts, has announced their new Kitchen Sink Residency program, set to launch this fall. It is designed to nurture smaller and emerging performing arts companies.

The program is described as follows: "Theatre Row's Kitchen Sink Residency will offer five diverse companies a two-year commitment of space and support, as well as a sustained artistic home base as they create and present a new, never-before-produced work." Applications for the 2019-21 cycle will be by invitation only, although all styles and genres of live performance will be considered.

Theatre Row is a project of Building for the Arts, a nonprofit dedicated on providing arts initiatives to communities, both in New York and elsewhere, with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity. For more information on the organization and its initiatives, click here.