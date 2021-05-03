TheaterMania Streaming John Cleese's Why There Is No Hope

TheaterMania is currently streaming John Cleese's new solo show, Why There Is No Hope, through May 31.

Filmed live at London's Cadogan Hall, the show finds the British entertainer humorously examining the dysfunctional world in which we live. The 60-minute on-demand stream comes with a question and answer segment at the end.

Cleese first made his mark as a member of the legendary troupe Monty Python, and has gone on to create classics like Fawlty Towers and the Oscar-nominated A Fish Called Wanda. With the Pythons, he starred in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, The Meaning of Life, and the much-loved Monty Python's Flying Circus television series.

Buy tickets here.