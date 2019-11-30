The Weekend Report: Phillipa Soo Joins Tumacho; Moulin Rouge! to Hold CD Signing

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Phillipa Soo and more cast in Clubbed Thumb's Tumacho.

Phillipa Soo, John Ellison Conlee, and More Will Lead Clubbed Thumb's Tumacho

Clubbed Thumb has announced the return of Ethan Lipton's Tumacho, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. First seen in the 2016 SummerWorks season, Tumacho returns beginning February 17 for a limited engagement through March 14. Opening night is set for February 22 at the Connelly Theater.

The return engagement of Tumacho will feature members of the original cast, including Bill Buell (Ink), Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Obie Award winner Randy Danson (A Thin Place), and Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play). Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) will also join the cast, with additional casting to be announced.

Tumacho will feature set design by David Zinn (The Humans), costume design by Anita Yavich (Soft Power) and Devario Simmons (Thoughts of a Colored Man), lighting design by Jennifer Schriever (What the Constitution Means to Me), and prop and puppet design by Raphael Mishler.

Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and more will participate in Moulin Rouge! CD-signing event.

Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and More Set for Moulin Rouge! CD Signing

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording will get a vinyl release on December 13. To celebrate, cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder will appear at Sony Square NYC on the same day from 3:30pm to 5:30pm to sign copies of the vinyl and/or CD for fans.

Beginning Tuesday, December 10, fans can purchase an early copy of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording on both CD and vinyl at Sony Square NYC (25 Madison Avenue). Fans will receive a wristband with purchase. On December 13, each customer going through the signing line must have a wristband along with the copy of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast album vinyl or cd that they purchased at Sony Square. Wristbands are limited and will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Announcements

• Atlantic Theater Company has announced a one week extension for the world premiere production of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy), directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz, and co-produced with LAByrinth Theater Company. The production, which opens on December 9 will now play through December 29 off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

• New York Stage and Film's Winter Gala, scheduled for Sunday, December 8 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, will feature performances by Brittain Ashford, John Gallagher Jr., Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Ana Villafañe, and more.

Hot Shots

