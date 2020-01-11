Weekend Report: BC/EFA Donates to Australia Firefighting; Flying Over Sunset 1st Look

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Storm Lever will star in Fly.

(© David Gordon)

Fly to La Jolla Playhouse

Casting has been announced for the new musical Fly, running February 18-March 29 at La Jolla Playhouse. The production has a score by Bill Sherman, Kirsten Childs, and Rajiv Joseph, with book by Joseph, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and Stephanie Klemons, and direction by Jeffrey Seller.

Storm Lever and Lincoln Clauss head the cast as Wendy and Peter Pan. They will be joined by Eric Anderson as Hook, Victor E. Chan as Boris, Audrey Cymone as Slightly/Jane, Jeremy Davis as Noodler, Nick Eibler as Nibs, Collin Jeffery at Curly, Nehal Joshi as Smee, Elyse LaFontaine as Crocodile, Isabelle McCalla as Tink, Sean Pope as Twins, David Price as Skylights, Daniel Quadrino as Toodles, Daniel Stewart Sherman as Max, and Hettie Barnhill, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Victoria Fiore, Shonica Gooden, Amara Granderson, Masumi Iwai, Emily Grace Kersey, Kamille Upshaw, Naomi C. Walley, Lillith Freund, Jimmy Larkin, Jake Millgard, and Alexia Sky.

In Fly, Wendy's life is about to change forever when she meets a boy named Peter, a pirate named Hook, and a beguiling, beautiful Crocodile, who's much more than meets the eye.

Broadway Cares Will Care For Australia

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will provide $100,000 in emergency grants to assist with the efforts to stop the ongoing bushfires in Australia.

Two grants of $50,000 each will be sent to NSW Rural Fire Services & Brigades and WIRES: The NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue, and Education Service to provide immediate assistance for the lifesaving, on-the-ground work in the region. The donations are made on behalf of all the Broadway, off-Broadway, and national tours involved in BC/EFA's recent fall fundraising campaign.

NSW Rural Fire Services & Brigades supports the first responders on the ground in rural areas battling the cataclysmic fires and damage. Donations directly support their emergency efforts, as well as the needs of those communities left in the wake of this tragedy. WIRES is the largest wildlife organization in New South Wales and across Australia, which is currently trying to rescue and care for the millions of sick, injured, and orphaned wild and domestic animals affected by the fire.

Qui Nguyen is the author of Revenge Song.

(© Allison Stock)

Meet the Cast of Qui Nguyen's Revenge Song

Noshir Dalal, Beth Hawkes, Tom Myers, Margaret Odette, Amy Kim Waschke, and Eugene Young are set for Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Robert Ross Parker. The world premiere will take place at the Geffen Playhouse, February 4-March 8.

Featuring songs by Nguyen (lyrics) and Shane Rettig, the piece is a look at the life of Julie d'Aubigny, a queer 17th century French swordswoman and opera singer. Set and lighting is by Nick Francone, costumes are by Jessica Shay, sound is by Rettig, projections are by Kaitlin Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, puppets are by David Valentine, choreography is by Stacy Dawson Stearns, and music direction is by Ryan O'Connell.

Molly Bernard stars in House Plant.

(© David Gordon)

Announcements

• Molly Bernard, Ugo Chukwu, Deepali Gupta, and Emma Ramos will star in Sarah Einspanier's House Plant, directed by Jaki Bradley, February 5-22 at the Fourth Street Theater.

• Robbie Simpson will replace Andrew Veenstra as Adam in Paradise Lost, presented by Fellowship for Performing Arts at Theatre Row, January 15-February 23.

• Alice By Heart creatives Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Jessie Nelson will join cast members Grace McLean, Colton Ryan, and Wesley Taylor for a panel at BroadwayCon, to be held January 26.

• Julian Fleisher, Julie Fodesi, and John Forster will perform the work of songwriters Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 15.

• Philanthropist Loretta Brennan Glucksman will be honored by the Irish Repertory Theatre at its gala on June 8.

• Andrea Martin, Santino Fontana, Ta'Nika Gibson, and Javier Muñoz have joined the lineup for Voices for the Voiceless: Stars for Foster Kids on February 6 at Town Hall.

• Susie Duecker, John Marshall, and Gillian Todd will star in Buzz McLaughlin's Sister Calling My Name, directed by Peter Dobbin at the Sheen Center. Performances run January 24-February 16.

