Spike Lee to Reteam With Passing Strange Creators for New Musical About Viagra

Spike Lee will direct his first-ever movie-musical, exploring the true story behind the creation of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

Lee has co-penned the screenplay with Kwame Kwei-Armah, artistic director of London's Young Vic Theatre, with songs written by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, creators of the musical Passing Strange. Lee filmed Passing Strange as a concert movie during its Broadway run in 2008.

The film is based on David Kushner's Esquire article, All Rise: The Untold Story of the Guys Who Launched Viagra. It will follow the events surrounding Pfizer's discovery and launch of the famed little blue pill, which was originally designed as a treatment for heart and chest pain.

A release date has not yet been set.