PBS to Air Lena: A Moment With the Lady, Starring Broadway's Syndee Winters

Broadway vet Syndee Winters (Hamilton) will bring her one-woman show Lena: A Moment With the Lady to the airwaves today.

Created by Winters and playwright Mfoniso Udofia (runboyrun), Lena: A Moment With the Lady will stream at noon ET on the All Arts TV YouTube Channel, before airing at 8pm ET on PBS WNET. Winters will host a live Q&A on her Facebook and Instagram accounts at 6pm ET. The show also features Kyle Taylor Parker and Dana Watkins, with direction by Logan Vaughn and music by Andromeda Turre.

In the show, Winters portrays legendary singer and activist Horne and explores her fight to be seen and understood. Winters has played Nala in The Lion King, the Leading Player in Pippin, Mary Wells in Motown the Musical, and each of the Schuyler Sisters in Hamilton.